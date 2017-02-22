Committee Backs Unanimous Juries In Florida Death Cases

State Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which on Tuesday approved a measure that would replace the law requiring at least 10 of 12 jurors to recommend death with the requirement that juries instead be unanimous. Juries would have to unanimously decide that defendants should be condemned to death, under a fast-tracked proposal aimed at fixing the state's death-penalty sentencing system after a series of court rulings have put executions on hold in Florida for more than a year.

