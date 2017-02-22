Committee Backs Unanimous Juries In F...

Committee Backs Unanimous Juries In Florida Death Cases

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

State Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which on Tuesday approved a measure that would replace the law requiring at least 10 of 12 jurors to recommend death with the requirement that juries instead be unanimous. Juries would have to unanimously decide that defendants should be condemned to death, under a fast-tracked proposal aimed at fixing the state's death-penalty sentencing system after a series of court rulings have put executions on hold in Florida for more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 6 hr payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 20 hr Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? 20 hr Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC