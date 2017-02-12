Coastal cities in danger: Florida has...

Coastal cities in danger: Florida has seen bad effects from Trump-like climate gag orders

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Kristina Trotta was working for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Miami in 2014 when she and her colleagues were called into a staff meeting. "We were told by the regional director that we were no longer supposed to say 'global warming,' 'climate change' or 'sea level rise,'" said Trotta, who works on coral reef conservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 17 min JohnnyFiveAlive 7
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 21 min JohnnyFiveAlive 2
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 6 hr DerSchweizer 14
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 6 hr DerSchweizer 70
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... 8 hr Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Sun alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Sat Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC