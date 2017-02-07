'Clownfish Blues' sings Florida's praises

It's amazing how Tampa, Fla., author Tim Dorsey has taken what is essentially a one-joke plot and delivered it through what is now his 20th novel, "Clownfish Blues." Think about it: Twenty years of writing about Serge A. Storms, a serial killer whose targets are those who defy, desecrate or disrespect his beloved Florida.

