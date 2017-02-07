'Clownfish Blues' sings Florida's pra...

'Clownfish Blues' sings Florida's praises

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

It's amazing how Tampa, Fla., author Tim Dorsey has taken what is essentially a one-joke plot and delivered it through what is now his 20th novel, "Clownfish Blues." Think about it: Twenty years of writing about Serge A. Storms, a serial killer whose targets are those who defy, desecrate or disrespect his beloved Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 3 hr Kremik 12
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 3 hr Kremik 68
News Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire 8 hr jtackett 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 9 hr Cakez1200 26
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Sun Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und... Sun tomin cali 1
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... Feb 5 Buddy Baker 58
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC