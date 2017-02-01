Child porn, cheating and other no-noa...

Child porn, cheating and other no-noa s get 4 lawyers disciplined by Florida Bar

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Four South Florida lawyers disciplined over the past month are accused of white-collar crime, a car theft, cheating and child porn. Plantation's Lauren Bannigan is suspended until further notice after pleading no contest to a charge of cheating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap 3 hr rrclark 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 11 hr NanuNunu 66
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 11 hr NanuNunu 9
News Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11) Wed Pharts Like These 29
ChemicalCowboys Review Wed Patrice 2
News Florida Democrats walkout in protest of House t... Wed o see the light 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online Wed Shen 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC