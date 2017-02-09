CCHR Fighting to Restore Human Rights...

CCHR Fighting to Restore Human Rights in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

CCHR Florida noted that according to the 2015 Annual Report of Baker Act Data prepared for the Agency for Health Care Administration, there were 193,410 involuntary examinations initiated in calendar year 2015. An astounding 32,882 were initiated on minors and in Florida; a child may be removed from school grounds and sent for involuntary examination without parental consent or knowledge.  The total number of minors evaluated in Florida under the Baker Act increased by 50 percent from fiscal year 2010 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 9 hr spud 44
Are trump hotels safe ? 18 hr bad guy 3
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... 18 hr Mario 1
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... Thu James Burns 1
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Wed Kremik 12
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed Kremik 68
News Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire Wed jtackett 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC