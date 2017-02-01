Carbon Monoxide Sends 6 Kids, 2 Adult...

Carbon Monoxide Sends 6 Kids, 2 Adults Sent to Hospital

15 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Authorities say six children and two adults in the Florida Panhandle are in serious condition after carbon monoxide filled their vehicle, causing them to fall asleep. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews tells the News Herald the incident happened Tuesday afternoon north of Panama City.

