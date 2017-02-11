Brush fire threat to increase through...

Brush fire threat to increase throughout Florida as dry heat persists

16 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

Above-average temperatures, low humidity and widespread drought conditions over the Florida Peninsula have increased the threat of brush fires. "The dry season in Florida runs from now through April," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.

