Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying

There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying.

Declaring "we are a nation of rules," Florida Republican lawmakers have officially revived their efforts to go after so-called "sanctuary" cities and counties in Florida - and their elected officials - that don't fully cooperate with federal enforcement of immigration law. The bills - dubbed the "Rule of Law Adherence Act" - impose an array of restrictions to ban "sanctuary policies" in Florida and create fines and penalties for state agencies, local governments or law enforcement agencies that have one.

Chicago, IL

