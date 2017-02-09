Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying
There are 1 comment on the The Miami Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in Florida a " with penalties for not obeying. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
Declaring "we are a nation of rules," Florida Republican lawmakers have officially revived their efforts to go after so-called "sanctuary" cities and counties in Florida - and their elected officials - that don't fully cooperate with federal enforcement of immigration law. The bills - dubbed the "Rule of Law Adherence Act" - impose an array of restrictions to ban "sanctuary policies" in Florida and create fines and penalties for state agencies, local governments or law enforcement agencies that have one.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
Bucharest, Romania
|
#1 8 hrs ago
A new CPA network with weekly pay
You can create templates for any niche, very easy
Many offers
$ 10 Sign-up Bonus
Pay weekly $ 50 by: Paypal, Bitcoin, Wire Transfer, Check http://bit.ly/2k7S8dY
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|41 min
|Betsy
|42
|Are trump hotels safe ?
|8 hr
|bad guy
|3
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|16 hr
|James Burns
|1
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Wed
|Kremik
|12
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|Kremik
|68
|Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire
|Wed
|jtackett
|1
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC