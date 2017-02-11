Bills drive autonomous vehicle tech in the Florida Legislature
A House bill filed Thursday to streamline Florida's autonomous vehicle regulations will have a Senate companion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|1 hr
|Ann R Kist
|3
|Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma...
|5 hr
|Mohamed
|1
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|9 hr
|PoorHarlotInceztL...
|49
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|23 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Are trump hotels safe ?
|Thu
|bad guy
|3
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Thu
|Mario
|1
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Thu
|James Burns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC