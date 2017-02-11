Bills drive autonomous vehicle tech i...

Bills drive autonomous vehicle tech in the Florida Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A House bill filed Thursday to streamline Florida's autonomous vehicle regulations will have a Senate companion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... 1 hr Ann R Kist 3
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... 5 hr Mohamed 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 9 hr PoorHarlotInceztL... 49
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 23 hr Taylor 1
Are trump hotels safe ? Thu bad guy 3
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Thu Mario 1
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... Thu James Burns 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC