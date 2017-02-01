Beyonce, Tebow for prez? Invalid votes spiked in Florida
Beyonce, Tim Tebow or the Norse god Thor for prez? Those were some of Florida's more unusual picks for president this past election. And the number of Florida voters who didn't cast a vote for either Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton or any other valid contender spiked in 2016, apparently in protest over the ballot choices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap
|3 hr
|rrclark
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|11 hr
|NanuNunu
|66
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|11 hr
|NanuNunu
|9
|Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Pharts Like These
|29
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Wed
|Patrice
|2
|Florida Democrats walkout in protest of House t...
|Wed
|o see the light
|1
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Wed
|Shen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC