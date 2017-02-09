As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enter...

As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enterprise Florida, travel-leisure...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Broward County and the City of Plantation are competing for an international headquarters that would create 300 jobs, according to agenda items published by both local governments.. The undisclosed "travel-leisure" company, described as a "disruptor in the industry," could just get in under the wire if the state Legislature proceeds to kill Enterprise Florida and economic incentives tied to job creation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 11 hr Taylor 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 14 hr Waco News Channel 48
Are trump hotels safe ? Thu bad guy 3
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... Thu Mario 1
News Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl... Thu James Burns 1
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 8 Kremik 12
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 8 Kremik 68
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC