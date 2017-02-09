As lawmakers weigh bill to kill Enterprise Florida, travel-leisure...
Broward County and the City of Plantation are competing for an international headquarters that would create 300 jobs, according to agenda items published by both local governments.. The undisclosed "travel-leisure" company, described as a "disruptor in the industry," could just get in under the wire if the state Legislature proceeds to kill Enterprise Florida and economic incentives tied to job creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|11 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|14 hr
|Waco News Channel
|48
|Are trump hotels safe ?
|Thu
|bad guy
|3
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|Thu
|Mario
|1
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|Thu
|James Burns
|1
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 8
|Kremik
|12
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 8
|Kremik
|68
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC