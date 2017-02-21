'And for those listeners in Port St. ...

'And for those listeners in Port St. Luciea '

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Listeners to the Rush Limbaugh Show are familiar with the name Port St. Lucie because it has replaced Rio Linda as his chosen location where slow or stupid people might need explanation of basic facts that ordinary dittoheads already know. When Rush moved to Palm Beach he chose the town for regular mockery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 1 hr payme 5
spring break action? btcmacro drinking game flo... 19 hr BTCMACROECON 1
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Sat PORTSTEWART 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Feb 23 the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Feb 23 BizKit 7
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 22 Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Feb 22 Franco 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC