After Trump's immigration order, anxi...

After Trump's immigration order, anxiety grows in Florida's farm fields

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Rumours about deportation raids started to circulate around the fields again, so Catalina Sanchez and her husband began to calculate the consequences of everything they did. Cirilo Perez, 36, had to go to work because the tomato crop was getting low, and he needed to pick as much as he could as fast as he could.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) 4 hr Lostluv 15
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 23 hr payme 5
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Sat PORTSTEWART 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Feb 23 the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Feb 23 BizKit 7
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 22 Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Feb 22 Franco 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC