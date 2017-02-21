After Trump's immigration order, anxiety grows in Florida's farm fields
Rumours about deportation raids started to circulate around the fields again, so Catalina Sanchez and her husband began to calculate the consequences of everything they did. Cirilo Perez, 36, had to go to work because the tomato crop was getting low, and he needed to pick as much as he could as fast as he could.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|4 hr
|Lostluv
|15
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|23 hr
|payme
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Sat
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Feb 23
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Feb 23
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC