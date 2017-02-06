5 killed in Flagler crash were from S...

5 killed in Flagler crash were from South Florida

A Flagler County crash that left five dead and three injured late Sunday morning unfolded when a car was T-boned as the driver was attempting to make a left turn from Old Dixie Highway onto U.S. 1, according to a preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Names of the five deceased - four women and one man, all from South Florida - still had not been released Monday pending notification of family members.

