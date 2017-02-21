$21,000 bounty will not be awarded to tipster who led police to serial killer new
There are 3 comments on the WLUK-TV Green Bay story from Yesterday, titled $21,000 bounty will not be awarded to tipster who led police to serial killer new. In it, WLUK-TV Green Bay reports that:
Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers was offering $21,000 for information leading to the arrest of William Boyette and Mary Rice. Now that the duo's rein of terror is over, no one will get the money.
#1 15 hrs ago
Bounty: The Quicker Picker-Upper.
#2 15 hrs ago
It's like Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes - you have to at least figure out the correct number to call to get your winnings.
#3 13 hrs ago
Loophole: "According to officials, the person who called in the tip to police in Georgia used 911 and not a Crime Stoppers number."
