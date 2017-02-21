$21,000 bounty will not be awarded to...

$21,000 bounty will not be awarded to tipster who led police to serial killer new

There are 3 comments on the WLUK-TV Green Bay story from Yesterday, titled $21,000 bounty will not be awarded to tipster who led police to serial killer new. In it, WLUK-TV Green Bay reports that:

Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers was offering $21,000 for information leading to the arrest of William Boyette and Mary Rice. Now that the duo's rein of terror is over, no one will get the money.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christsharian Law

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
Bounty: The Quicker Picker-Upper.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharian Law

Philadelphia, PA

#2 15 hrs ago
It's like Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes - you have to at least figure out the correct number to call to get your winnings.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,396

Spotted World

#3 13 hrs ago
Loophole: "According to officials, the person who called in the tip to police in Georgia used 911 and not a Crime Stoppers number."

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 2 hr SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 2 hr SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 2 hr SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Mon DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Mon Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Sun alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC