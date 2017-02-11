11-foot python slithers into South Florida student's car
A South Florida college student says he was startled when he saw a large snake crawl under his roommate's car. Nova Southeastern University students Ross Price and his roommate James Hand called an exterminator Feb. 1, but were told it was too late to send someone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Indivisables
|10 hr
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|9
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 13
|DerSchweizer
|14
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Feb 13
|Imprtnrd
|6
|Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14)
|Feb 12
|alawsi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC