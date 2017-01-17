Workers rescue Florida girl who fell ...

Workers rescue Florida girl who fell into chimney

13 hrs ago

Rescue workers chipped away part of the chimney on a vacant house to rescue an 8-year-old Florida girl who got stuck inside. Clearwater Fire and Rescue assistant Chief John Klinefelter says it took crews about 35 minutes to rescue the child on Monday evening.

