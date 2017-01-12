Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman arrested

U.S. authorities have arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, a massacre that intensified fears about "lone wolf" attacks against Americans, the U.S. attorney general said on Monday. The wife of Omar Mateen, who was killed by police during the rampage at the Florida club in June, was arrested at her home outside San Francisco, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.