Whistleblower loses 18-year legal fight against Florida's MWI

2 hrs ago

Robert Purcell, the original plaintiff who filed one of the longest-running whistleblower cases in U.S. history. One of the longest-running whistleblower cases in U.S. history has come to an end, with a loss for Florida resident Robert Purcell in his 18-year legal battle against pump manufacturer MWI.

