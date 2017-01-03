Weather Blog: Wind chill advisory in ...

Weather Blog: Wind chill advisory in Southwest Florida tonight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

In the wake of Saturday's cold front, temperatures on Sunday morning are forecast to drop into the 30s and low 40s in Southwest Florida. This push of colder air has prompted the National Weather Service to put Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades Counties under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Sun Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Sun Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Sat linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Fri Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Jan 4 DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC