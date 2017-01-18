Video of Giant Alligator Draws Crowds...

Video of Giant Alligator Draws Crowds to Florida Preserve

9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Video of a massive alligator caught walking through a Florida nature reserve in front of stunned onlookers has prompted crowds of people hoping to catch their own glimpse. The video taken by a visitor to the Circle B Bar Reserve on Sunday shows the gator estimated to be about 12-feet long lumbering across a trail.

