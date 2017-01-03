Victims in limbo as Florida debates d...

Victims in limbo as Florida debates death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Florida family said they're forced to relive their anguish each time there's discussion in Tallahassee about the death penalty. The state Supreme Court issued a ruling Wednesday that people currently on death row cannot receive the death penalty, but then a few hours later, the court vacated its own ruling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) 2 hr mr wyzzyrrd 574
research chemicals shop liste Thu SultanHengzt 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Wed DerPrinz 30
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Wed BIZZY 6
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Wed SultanHengzt 15
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... Tue April 13
News Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ... Tue Go Blue Forever 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC