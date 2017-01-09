U.S. to Study Sand from Bahamas to Pr...

U.S. to Study Sand from Bahamas to Protect Florida Coast

Read more: Insurance Journal West

A potential solution to a troublesome sand shortage off Southeast Florida is tucked away in a massive water resources funding bill President Barack Obama signed into law last month. The 2016 Water Resources Development Act authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to study the potential of using foreign sand, such as from the Bahamas, to widen shorelines and protect coasts from hurricanes like the ones that lashed the Big Bend and northeastern Florida last summer.

