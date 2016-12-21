Two local attorneys disciplined by Fl...

Two local attorneys disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 21 attorneys - disbarring four, revoking the licenses of three, suspending seven and publicly reprimanding seven. * Stephanie J. Hartley, 1361 Nicholson Road, Jacksonville, to receive a public reprimand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i... 39 min Moanz8838 5
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) 10 hr Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Sun John 6,616
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Sun Hmm 2
www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam Dec 31 Ulli 1
TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09) Dec 30 KylaJade 169
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Dec 29 Donaldson 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC