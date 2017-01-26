Trio of burglars targeting Southwest Florida drug stores
A CVS at College Parkway and South Point Boulevard was hit, with the crooks taking more than $2,000 worth of Mucinex, which is used to treat congestion. "It's a real shame when someone abuses the privilege and kind of prevents other people from getting the medicine they need," said Emily Slobodzian of Fort Myers.
