Travel like an All-Pro to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl with Florida 511

The NFL's brightest stars will huddle in Orlando for the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 29. Whether rooting for the AFC, NFC or just out to have a good time, fans should check Florida 511 before heading to the stadium. The Florida Department of Transportation's Florida 511 Traveler Information System is the state's official source for traffic and travel information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.