Thursday marks the 40th anniversary o...

Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the day it snowed in South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

January 19, 1977 - SNOW! Flakes hit County for First Time Historical front pages : The Evening Sentinel - Sun-Sentinel - Fort Lauderdale Daily News - Fort Lauderdale Sentinel - Fort Lauderdale Herald - Fort Lauderdale News - South Florida Sun Sentinel User Upload Caption: The front page of the Fort Lauderdale News on Jan. 19, 1977 after snow reached South Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... 5 hr Lipz238 3
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 22 hr XXXX 5
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Wed gary 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Tue SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! Tue SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Tue NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia Tue NanNanu 7
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC