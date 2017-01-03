Thunderstorms pushing through central...

Thunderstorms pushing through central Florida, precursor to frigid temps

13 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

The night has been active as a line of thunderstorms start to approach from the the northwest. Some thunderstorms have developed gusty winds in excess of 50 mph and penny-size hail, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning over Lake and Volusia counties.

