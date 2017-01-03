Thunderstorms pushing through central Florida, precursor to frigid temps
The night has been active as a line of thunderstorms start to approach from the the northwest. Some thunderstorms have developed gusty winds in excess of 50 mph and penny-size hail, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning over Lake and Volusia counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women that Love Women
|6 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|13 hr
|Divine Jerusalem ...
|12
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Lawrence Wolf
|577
|research chemicals shop liste
|Jan 5
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 4
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Jan 4
|SultanHengzt
|15
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC