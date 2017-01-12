The Top 3 Hottest Real Estate Markets...

The Top 3 Hottest Real Estate Markets for 2017 Are in Florida

Trulia recently published its list of the 10 hottest real estate markets to watch in 2017, and-no surprise-several coastal markets made the list. Trulia based its ranking of the 100 largest metro areas across the country on five criteria: a high search interest, a decreasing rate of vacancy, high affordability, a high rate of job growth, and a high population of people happy with the outcome of the presidential election.

