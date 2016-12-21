The fight for water gets to Florida
The Sabal Trail Pipeline is a project undertaken by Spectra Energy, NextEra and Duke Energy to transport gas through a 515-mile pipe that crosses Alabama, Georgia and Florida, expected to be completed in June 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Folio Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|John
|6,616
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|20 hr
|Hmm
|2
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|Sat
|Ulli
|1
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|Dec 30
|KylaJade
|169
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Dec 29
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC