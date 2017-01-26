Teens planned 'mass shooting' at Cent...

Teens planned 'mass shooting' at Central Florida middle school, deputies say

2 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Two teens were arrested Thursday after being accused of planning a Columbine-style attack at their middle school, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The incident started on Tuesday when a school resource officer at The Villages Charter Middle School heard rumors going around about a student planning a mass shooting for Friday, deputies said.

