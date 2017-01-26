Suspect in Florida airport shooting faces 22 charges
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail Jan. 9, 2017, as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Esteban Santiago, right, leaves the Broward County jail for a hearing in federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
