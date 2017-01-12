Surfside first South Florida town to ...

Surfside first South Florida town to collect taxes from Airbnb

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

As part of a 2017 goal to secure tax agreements across the state of Florida, home-sharing platform Airbnb has signed its first accord in South Florida. Airbnb announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with the town of Surfside to collect the municipality's 4 percent resort tax from local hosts and remit that money back to the town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 1 hr SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 1 hr SMITH 11
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 4 hr gary 5
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 7 hr NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia 7 hr NanNanu 7
research chemicals shop liste Jan 14 SMITH 9
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Jan 14 SMITH 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC