Supreme Court tosses suit, preserves ...

Supreme Court tosses suit, preserves Florida school vouchers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A bitter feud over Florida's largest private school voucher program ended Wednesday when the state Supreme Court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a program used by nearly 98,000 school children. The court in a 4-1 decision declined to hear the case, resulting in a significant victory for backers of school choice programs while handing a sizable defeat to Florida's main teacher union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... Wed Fit2Serve 2
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Wed XXXX 5
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Wed gary 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Tue SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! Tue SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Tue NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia Tue NanNanu 7
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,799 • Total comments across all topics: 278,060,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC