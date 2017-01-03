Star Gazing Spots in South Florida
There were only two questions as the world barreled toward the new millennium: Would Y2K induce a techno-apocalypse? and: What are you doing for New Year's Eve? My then-husband and I launched a perfect plan. Whether the world was to explode in blissful celebration or total annihilation, we'd bypass Miami's bright lights and big parties and get ourselves back to the garden: Everglades National Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|1 hr
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|3 hr
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|12 hr
|April
|13
|Florida man, 83, hits car salesman in the head ...
|16 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Sun
|John
|6,616
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC