Star Gazing Spots in South Florida

There were only two questions as the world barreled toward the new millennium: Would Y2K induce a techno-apocalypse? and: What are you doing for New Year's Eve? My then-husband and I launched a perfect plan. Whether the world was to explode in blissful celebration or total annihilation, we'd bypass Miami's bright lights and big parties and get ourselves back to the garden: Everglades National Park.

