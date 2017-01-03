South Florida officer shoots teen rob...

South Florida officer shoots teen robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police say an officer shot and wounded a robbery suspect who sped off during an attempted traffic stop in South Florida. Hialeah police spokesman Carl Zogby tells news outlets an officer spotted a suspicious car about 4 a.m. Tuesday and ran a report on the tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Mon lord 31
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 8 Harvey 4
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Jan 8 Sir Kenneth 13
Women that Love Women Jan 7 linda35ny 1
News Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15) Jan 6 Lawrence Wolf 577
research chemicals shop liste Jan 5 SultanHengzt 8
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Jan 4 BIZZY 6
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC