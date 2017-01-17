Sierra Club files Florida Supreme Court suit to block FPL rate hike

Sierra Club filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court to block Florida Power & Light's rate hike for an energy plan that the environmental group says "bilks millions of customers and further locks the Sunshine State into an over-reliance on financially risky, climate-disrupting gas." On Nov. 29, the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved FPL's $811 million base rate increase following a settlement between the company and three customer groups.

