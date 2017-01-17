Sierra Club files Florida Supreme Cou...

Sierra Club files Florida Supreme Court suit to block FPL rate hike

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Sierra Club filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court to block Florida Power & Light's rate hike for an energy plan that the environmental group says "bilks millions of customers and further locks the Sunshine State into an over-reliance on financially risky, climate-disrupting gas." On Nov. 29, the Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved FPL's $811 million base rate increase following a settlement between the company and three customer groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 35 min Zackery 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 22 hr SMITH 34
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! 22 hr SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Tue NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia Tue NanNanu 7
research chemicals shop liste Jan 14 SMITH 9
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Jan 14 SMITH 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC