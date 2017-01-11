Senator Galvano Files Florida Excelle...

Senator Galvano Files Florida Excellence in Higher Education Act

Senator Bill Galvano , Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Higher Education, today filed two key components of the Senate's Excellence in Higher Education Agenda for the 2017 Legislative Session. Senate Bill 2, the "Florida Excellence in Higher Education Act," promotes on-time graduation by expanding student financial assistance and support, establishing tuition and fee incentives, streamlining 2+2 articulation, and strengthening mechanisms that keep colleges and universities accountable to Florida taxpayers.

