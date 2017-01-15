Rubio's fish tacos arrive in South Fl...

Rubio's fish tacos arrive in South Florida

1 hr ago

Rubio's Coastal Grill has opened in Fort Lauderdale, Coconut Creek and Miami, where diners can taste its famed beer-battered fish taco in a soft-corn tortilla. The coastal trio platter features a grilled shrimp taco, a blackened mahi mahi taco and the Rubio's original fish taco.

