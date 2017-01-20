Rough weather expected to blow through South Florida late this weekend
South Floridians should enjoy the outdoors on Saturday and early Sunday because after that, forecasters say the weather will bring rainstorms and possibly tornadoes. The stretch of mostly sunny, calm days we've had is expected to change significantly, "instead of being stuck in one pattern," said Robert Molleda, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
