Report: Girl live streamed suicide in Miami foster home
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl broadcast live from the bathroom of her Miami area foster home as she made a noose from her scarf and attached it to the shower door frame to hang herself. The Florida Department of Children and Families offered few details Tuesday about the weekend death of Nakia Venant, whom police found hanging in the bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|1 hr
|DerSchweizer
|56
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|7 hr
|Kremik
|14
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|7 hr
|Kremik
|9
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|16
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|6
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|Tue
|DerPrinz
|12
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC