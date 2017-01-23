Report: Girl live streamed suicide in...

Report: Girl live streamed suicide in Miami foster home

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl broadcast live from the bathroom of her Miami area foster home as she made a noose from her scarf and attached it to the shower door frame to hang herself. The Florida Department of Children and Families offered few details Tuesday about the weekend death of Nakia Venant, whom police found hanging in the bathroom.

