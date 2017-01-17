Report: Florida city among most roach...

Report: Florida city among most roach-infested in the U.S. It's not...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

It's not only Zika that Floridians have to worry about, after one city made the list as the third most cockroach-infested place in the U.S. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau , Miami ranked as the third-highest city to have these crawling critters out of the 25 most populated U.S. cities. The Miami New Times reports that 32 percent of residents in the city "had signs" of cockroaches in their homes in the past 12 months, which means 644 out of 2,005 people saw these bugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 8 hr eol 35
News Former US President George H.W. Bush hospitalis... Jan 18 Fit2Serve 2
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Jan 18 XXXX 5
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... Jan 18 gary 8
Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!! Jan 17 SMITH 11
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Jan 17 NanNanu 6
Research Chemicals Vendor Australia Jan 17 NanNanu 7
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,125,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC