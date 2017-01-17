Report: Florida city among most roach-infested in the U.S. It's not...
It's not only Zika that Floridians have to worry about, after one city made the list as the third most cockroach-infested place in the U.S. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau , Miami ranked as the third-highest city to have these crawling critters out of the 25 most populated U.S. cities. The Miami New Times reports that 32 percent of residents in the city "had signs" of cockroaches in their homes in the past 12 months, which means 644 out of 2,005 people saw these bugs.
