Records: 6 OPD officers currently stripped of police powers, but being paid

Orlando police Chief John Mina said there is no misconduct problem within his department, despite having eight officers who are suspended or were recently reinstated and another who resigned amid an investigation. Mina said the problem is with individuals making bad decisions.

