Proposed amendment would allow lawmakers to overrule Florida Supreme Court

8 hrs ago

If the Florida Supreme Court strikes down a law passed by the Legislature, Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice, a lawyer and orthopedic surgeon, wants lawmakers to be able to strike back and overrule the high court. Gonzalez has filed House Joint Resolution 121, a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature, within a period of five years, to override court decisions that find legislative actions unconstitutional.

