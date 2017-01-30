Proposed amendment would allow lawmakers to overrule Florida Supreme Court
If the Florida Supreme Court strikes down a law passed by the Legislature, Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice, a lawyer and orthopedic surgeon, wants lawmakers to be able to strike back and overrule the high court. Gonzalez has filed House Joint Resolution 121, a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature, within a period of five years, to override court decisions that find legislative actions unconstitutional.
