Pollution alerts ASAP: There ought to be a Florida law
The sinkhole in Mulberry that opened up underneath a gypsum stack at a Mosaic phosphate fertilizer plant. Last year Floridians were inexcusably left in the dark after a pair of environmental calamities: the release of 150 million gallons of sewage and wastewater from St. Petersburg into Tampa Bay; and the leak of at least 200 million gallons of contaminated water through a sinkhole into the Floridan Aquifer, the main drinking water source for Central and North Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Donald Trump surges to 32% support (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|578
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|7 hr
|Moans6157
|11
|research chemicals shop liste
|Thu
|SultanHengzt
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Jan 4
|DerPrinz
|30
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Jan 4
|BIZZY
|6
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Jan 4
|SultanHengzt
|15
|Eight Immigration Victories Won for Americans i...
|Jan 3
|April
|13
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC