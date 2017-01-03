Polkcounty 38 mins ago 4:57 a.m.Police: Robber fires shot in McDonald's while customers dine
A man in Florida is facing charges after police say he held up a McDonald's restaurant while customers were inside eating over the weekend. Local media outlets report that Lake Wales police say Willie Watson III was arrested Sunday on armed robbery, gun possession and other charges.
