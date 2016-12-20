Politics | "The Sunday Political Brunch" - January 1, 2017
Happy New Year! As of today, I begin my fortieth year in mass media, much of that time spent covering politics at the local, state, and national levels. The year 2016 was like no other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.legalchem.org Verarsche Betrug Scam
|Sat
|Ulli
|1
|TARA LINTZ coleman murder trial (May '09)
|Fri
|KylaJade
|169
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|Dec 29
|Donaldson
|2
|Appellate court rejects legal dependency reques...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|1
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Dec 28
|NanuNanu
|29
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Dec 26
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC