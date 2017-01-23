Police: Florida stabbed dog that woul...

Police: Florida stabbed dog that wouldn't stop barking

Police say a South Florida man stabbed his dog in the leg with a kitchen knife when it wouldn't stop barking. The SunSentinel reports the dog was injured in November but Michael O'Brien wasn't arrested until Jan. 20, when the investigation was completed.

