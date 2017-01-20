Police: Auburndale 4-year-old home al...

Police: Auburndale 4-year-old home alone accidentally shot himself

2 hrs ago

Florida authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found while home alone. Auburndale Deputy Chief Andy Ray told The Ledger that Avion Weaver died at a hospital late Friday.

Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

