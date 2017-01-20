Outlook 2017: South Florida tourism industry shows resilience despite headwinds
The Hyde Resort & Residences in Hollywood will feature 40 condos and 367 resort units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom suites decorated with natural wood and stone elements. The units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless appliances and granite counters, and in-suite washers/dryers.
